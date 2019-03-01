During times of division, conflict and stress, often on a global scale, it is heartwarming to see our community come together to celebrate a friendship that knows no geographic or political boundaries.
In 2019, we join our friends in La Crosse's Sister City of Dubna, Russia, in celebrating a friendship that began in 1989 with a Peace Lantern exchange and a wonderful musical performance by the Dubna Trio at Viterbo University.
For 30 years, many people from La Crosse and throughout the Coulee Region have traveled to Dubna to participate in cultural, educational, professional and medical exchanges that have promoted a lasting friendship. This is truly grassroots, people-to-people diplomacy in action.
The La Crosse Dubna Friendship Association begins the celebration by once again hosting Maslenitsa, the traditional pre-Lenten Russian festival, on Sunday, March 3, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. in the Augustine Fellowship Center of Christ Episcopal Church, 111 N. Ninth Street in La Crosse.
Much like Mardi Gras, it involves a lot of feasting before the Lenten fast. The food of choice is blini, the famous Russian pancake made with lots of butter and served with sweet or savory toppings.
It is eaten often during this time as butter and sweets are to given up during Lent. Come experience the taste of blini, just as our friends in Dubna will be doing.
Enjoy traditional Russian folk music performed by Becky Post, Nancy Matchett, and Busya Lugovier. Learn more about our Sister City friendship. All are welcome. Admission is free.
Julie McGarry, Onalaska