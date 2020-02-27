Julie McGarry: Celebrate 30 years of Dubna partnership

This year, the La Crosse-Dubna Friendship Association is celebrating 30 years of friendship and grassroots, people-to-people diplomacy with La Crosse’s sister city of Dubna, Russia.

People in both cities care very much about furthering understanding by truly getting to know each other -- in spite of the governmental politics of our times.

Many people living in the Coulee Region have participated in La Crosse-Dubna medical, teacher, student, professional and cultural exchanges throughout these years. Many lifelong friendships and connections have been made.

You are invited to celebrate this friendship by attending the 4th Annual MASLENITSA, the traditional Russian folk holiday celebrated during the last week of Orthodox Lent.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It will be held on Sunday, March 1, from 2-4 p.m. in the Augustine Fellowship Center of Christ Episcopal Church, 111 N. 9th St. in La Crosse.

Like Mardi Gras, this involves much feasting before the Lenten fast. The food of choice is blini, the famous Russian pancake, made with lots of butter and served with sweet or savory toppings. Though celebrated throughout many Slavic European countries, none celebrate MASLENITZA like the Russian do.