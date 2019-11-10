Regarding Erin Somvilai, I worked in the court system many years as a victim's advocate. It is sad that we have to fight for a victim's rights in the courts in the first place, but then to have their reputation, their lives, their shortcomings, their mental and physical health, touted as the reason they died is sad and disgusting.
I am not second-guessing the jury. I wasn't there and I didn't hear all the evidence. If Erin was murdered, she carried the name of the murderer on her lips to her place of rest. However, I want to make something clear from my experience working with victims, both children and adults.
Erin was in no way responsible for what happened to her. Her family and friends will never get to see her as a wife, a mother, possibly an advocate for others who suffered from addiction and mental-health issues. That is all lost to them and to her.
I will leave all who read this with what I know to be true: Anyone can be a victim, anyone can have mental-health and addiction issues, and thinking that you are somehow beyond that, get over yourself. It is a very false sense of security.
To Erin's family and friends, my condolences and please know that you are not alone in honoring Erin's memory. I am so, so sorry this happened to you.
Julie Thompson-Hakes, Brownsville, Minnesota