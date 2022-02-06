 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Juliee de la Terre: Deer herd out of control in state

From the COLLECTION: 30 letters, read what our readers are sharing on Opinion Pages series

Each year the state ignores billions of dollars of damage caused by its massive deer herd which is allowed to increase in size continually to bring in hunting license revenue.

Every year farmers/growers report over $40 million is crop damage from deer. The state issues crop damage payments of $1 for every $40 in reported damage.

The damage to motorists from collisions, people contracting Lymes disease and the destruction of forest and wildflowers are not even counted probably in the billions.

We hear the mantra of “get some hunters on your land.” This won’t work when there are 300 to 400 deer per square mile in hot spots throughout the state. Massive herds are the product of farmer’s fields bordering refuge woods owned by antler lovers who harbor and feed trophy bucks which they shoot during the nine-day season.

The DNR website states as little as 100 nuisance deer “ag” tags issued to whole counties. Laws are needed allowing farmers to control deer numbers like any other nuisance animal.

People are also reading…

Who at the capital has the guts to go up against the hunting lobby and advocate for laws to protect agriculture and the people of the state?

Juliee de la Terre

Viola

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dave Trapp: Why can't we find help?

We can’t blame the pandemic for this problem. It was only the last straw that magnified what was going to happen anyway. Slowly, there has bee…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News