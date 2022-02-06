Juliee de la Terre: Deer herd out of control in state

Each year the state ignores billions of dollars of damage caused by its massive deer herd which is allowed to increase in size continually to bring in hunting license revenue.

Every year farmers/growers report over $40 million is crop damage from deer. The state issues crop damage payments of $1 for every $40 in reported damage.

The damage to motorists from collisions, people contracting Lymes disease and the destruction of forest and wildflowers are not even counted probably in the billions.

We hear the mantra of “get some hunters on your land.” This won’t work when there are 300 to 400 deer per square mile in hot spots throughout the state. Massive herds are the product of farmer’s fields bordering refuge woods owned by antler lovers who harbor and feed trophy bucks which they shoot during the nine-day season.

The DNR website states as little as 100 nuisance deer “ag” tags issued to whole counties. Laws are needed allowing farmers to control deer numbers like any other nuisance animal.

Who at the capital has the guts to go up against the hunting lobby and advocate for laws to protect agriculture and the people of the state?

Juliee de la Terre

Viola

