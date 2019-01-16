Every winter, bobcats, coyotes and other animals are legally killed without reason in Wisconsin.
Most often they are eliminated in “killing contests” where people with guns blast away for the sake of killing and get rewarded for it.
This is not hunting. This is state-sanctioned animal genocide. These animals lose their lives because some people like to see blood and shoot their rifles.
It makes no sense to kill top predators in a state where deer are overpopulated leading to no forest regeneration and loss of crops. Predators kill weak animals and can help control CWD.
Is it any wonder we have trouble with gun violence in our society when we allow people in the forest to kill just for the sake of it? There is no science behind these massacres. There is no environmental need for the destruction of these animals.
As far as I see it, the same people will also have no regard for any of the earth's natural gifts. What's missing is respect. Gratuitous killing has neither respect nor understanding of the life-giving systems that we all rely on. Killing for sport is wrong.
Contact the Forest Service (www.fs.fed.us) and DNR (dnr.wi.gov).
Juliee de la Terre, Viola