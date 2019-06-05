After answering a couple of questions by Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Rep. Ron Kind at the AARP-sponsored Healthcare Town Hall discussion held at Stevens Point last week, it became very apparent that the Joint Committee on Finance seems to be putting politics above the lives of people in Wisconsin.
It is unthinkable that any member of a committee in Wisconsin would prefer and, in fact, vote to continue the rejection of bringing $1.6 billion new federal funds to provide additional health care for Wisconsinites.
Members of the JCF should not remain oblivious to research findings that acceptance of the federal funds to expand Medicaid in the state will not only create access to health services for many people in the state, but will also provide many opportunities for economic improvements, grow infrastructure and free up to $320 million in general purpose revenue to spend on other developmental priorities in the state, including continuing projects within the University of Wisconsin System.
It seems apparent, however, that the education of those opposing Wisconsin’s progress is still far from over.
Dr. Justin Odulana, La Crosse