A recent story in the La Crosse Tribune explaining the size of the budget money available in Wisconsin indicated that enough money exists in the state to fund Gov. Tony Evers’ proposals for the provision of broadband high-speed internet in areas where they do not presently exist, and to improve affordability, accessibility, and the speed where they presently exist in the state.
An appeal is hereby made that all Wisconsinites join me in contacting their respective legislative representative to support the governor’s budget proposals for these important initiatives.
Dr. Justin Odulana
La Crosse