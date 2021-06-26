 Skip to main content
Justin Odulana: Legislators must support H.R. 2062

The Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act (H.R. 2062) is headed for a full vote by the House of Representatives soon, and the Joint Finance Committee, at its last meeting pretended as if the 600,000 family caregivers in our state, the numerous Wisconsinites clamoring for broadband, and those struggling with the high costs of prescription drugs in Wisconsin do not matter.

We all need to remind our representatives before the full legislature meeting next week to accord favorable considerations to these issues for the benefits of those who selected them as our representatives.

Dr. Justin Odulana

La Crosse

