Justin Odulana: Support Evers' budget for broadband expansion

For many years, the AARP had been advocating for broadband internet, especially for the rural areas of Wisconsin. The Federal Communications Commission estimates that over 25% of rural households lack reliable high-speed internet.

Affordable, reliable internet service is no longer a luxury but a necessity for medical treatment, for program applications and participation, and most especially for educating our children during this COVID-19 era. Telehealth allows people who do not drive and are not near medical clinics to access both basic health care and to consult with specialists who may not be available in their area.