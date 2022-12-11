Justin Poley: Congress should come together for results

On Dec. 3, Chris Talgo published an opinion piece for several papers, including our very own Tribune, calling for Congressional Democrats to sit on their hands during the upcoming lame-duck session. Before I directly respond to his comments, it is notable that his employer, The Heartland Times, is known for its rejection of the scientific consensus on climate change and the negative health impacts of smoking.

Now, I have no personal issue with Talgo's policy beliefs, I have an issue with the implication that a lame-duck Congress is meant to get nothing done. As I currently write this, we have a Constitution (despite 45's recent calls for its "termination"). In said Constitution, there exists the 20th Amendment for the express purpose of having Congress convene to get legislation done.

While Republicans did narrowly win back the House in the November midterms, Democrats have a mandate until noon on Jan. 3, 2023. So rather than advocating for our government to do less, let's come together and work to pass meaningful legislation that will better the lives of the millions of Americans who are hurting right now.

Justin Poley

La Crosse