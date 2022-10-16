Justin Poley: No place for antisemitism at UW-La Crosse

My name is Justin and I am a student at UW-La Crosse. On a college campus, you are exposed to many different viewpoints. I think this is the beauty of college. Your ideas are challenged regularly in classes. It’s a chance to grow and learn and become better citizens. And one way this occurs, specifically on campus at UW-L, is by chalking.

There are two pretty active political groups on campus. The College Democrats and the College Republicans. Quite often, they voice their opinions via “chalking” slogans and various political talking points across campus.

But on Tuesday night, the College Republicans went too far. One of their messages, written in orange chalk, read “Kanye was right, Def Con III.”

For those who may be unaware, this is in reference to a series of tweets put out by rapper Kanye West attacking Jewish people. Kanye was suspended from Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for his antisemitic rants.

And as if writing it was not enough, the message was posted to the College Republicans Instagram account in a post that has since been deleted. They have posted an apology on their Instagram and their president has stepped down.

But to be completely clear, there is no place for antisemitism on campus at UW-La Crosse. In fact, there is no place for antisemitism in the year 2022. I encourage everyone who reads this to inform themselves on the resources to combat antisemitism, including those found on the ADL website.

Justin Poley

La Crosse