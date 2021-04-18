Kahya Fox: A special thanks to Habitat for Humanity volunteers

Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area is excited to celebrate April as National Volunteer Month and April 18-24 as National Volunteer Week. This past year has been challenging. We have had to adjust how we operate amidst a pandemic. We have missed the faces and the laughter of many of our regular volunteers as they stayed safe at home.

But we have also been blessed by the overwhelming support — emotionally, physically, spiritually and financially — that we have received from our volunteers. Our Habitat family of volunteers have been there for us, in person and in spirit. Despite the pandemic, 832 people volunteered at Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area for a total of 9,379 hours. They continued to build homes for families. They volunteered in our ReStore. They served on committees, for special events, and in our offices. They provided families with a place to call home, when being home took on new meaning.