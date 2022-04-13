Kahya Fox: Thanks to Habitat for Humanity volunteers

Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area is excited to celebrate April as National Volunteer Month and April 17-23 as National Volunteer Week.

As we moved through the second year of the pandemic and slowly reopened, we were so happy to welcome back our dedicated volunteers. They didn’t miss a beat, jumping back into the fold and getting to work. They built homes, diverted items from the landfill through their work at the ReStore, ReClaimed materials, worked in our office, helped with our events, and served on the committees that tackles the behind-the-scenes work that is so vital to the success of our organization.

This year has also seen a record number of new faces, as our community shows their dedication to creating a world in which everyone has a decent place to live. They are showing up and stepping up to support safe, affordable housing for their neighbors. Our Habitat family of volunteers continues to be there for us and our community.

This past year, 625 people volunteered at Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area for a total of 13,500 hours. To our Habitat for Humanity volunteers and to volunteers everywhere, I would like to extend a heartfelt “thank you” for your time, passion, and commitment

Kahya Fox

La Crosse

