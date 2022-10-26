Kahya Fox: Vote for candidates who push for affordable housing

One in six families in the City of La Crosse spend half or more of their income every month on housing. For many, covering the cost of a safe, decent place to live means sacrificing other basic needs like food, health care, education opportunities and transportation.

The rising cost of land, lack of skilled labor, and burdensome regulatory restrictions have made building affordable homes incredibly difficult in many communities. Those costs get passed on to low- and middle-income families. This is unacceptable.

As Executive Director at Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area, I’ve seen firsthand how expanding access to affordable housing for residents in La Crosse gives families more opportunity to thrive.

That’s why Habitat La Crosse and other local housing agencies are calling on elected officials and candidates through our Housing Advocacy Committee to support policy that will improve housing affordability. We are working together to expand efforts to influence policy and systems change at the local, state and federal level.

Shortly, many of us will cast our ballots to choose leaders for state and federal offices. As we weigh our options, housing must be a part of the conversation, and attainable housing for all benefits our neighborhoods, our communities, our job opportunities, and our economic well-being. We ask that you pledge to vote to make the cost of home affordable.

Kahya Fox