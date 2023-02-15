Invest in higher education

As lawmakers returned to St. Paul this January, Gov. Walz and legislative leaders began a conversation on how best to spend the state’s $17 billion surplus. With many worthy investments available, this conversation is important and fundamentally represents a debate on how best to prepare Minnesota for the future.

Whether readying the workforce or investing in the next generation of Minnesota’s community-leaders, institutions like Winona State are crucial for Minnesota’s future. As a student at WSU, I’m proud to attend the oldest normal (or teacher) college west of the Mississippi River and study alongside many talented classmates preparing for jobs in the classroom, in health care and as law enforcement professionals. In fact, of Minnesota graduates in the state’s workforce, 45% in education, 89% of law enforcement and 63% of nursing professionals come from Winona State or other Minnesota State institutions.

Yet, efforts to make institutions like WSU more affordable and meet the basic needs of students are often overlooked. This is problematic because tuition in Minnesota has grown by 27% over the last 10 years. This is a burden shouldered by students and can often be a barrier for us to fully realize our dreams and economic potential.

We are struggling with skyrocketing costs, food insecurity and a lack of resources for mental health issues. To meet our state’s workforce needs, and ensure strong, safe and vibrant communities, students like me can’t afford another tuition increase and further disinvestment of our basic needs. That’s why I am urging Rep. Pelowski and Sen. Miller to go above and beyond Walz’s higher education budget and truly invest in our state’s next generation of leaders and workers.

Kaileigh Weber

Winona