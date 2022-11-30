Kaitlyn Martin: Unions are not right for nurses

I am a nursing student at Viterbo University currently in my senior year. The purpose of this letter is to inform you of a current issue that could be affecting nurses all around the country.

In my Nursing Leadership course, it has been brought to my attention that unions exist in the healthcare field consisting of nurses. I have learned that unions, such as the California Nurses Association, are persuading nurses to join them, and if they do, they receive higher wages. However, when they receive this raise, a percentage of it goes to the union itself, taking away that extra “incentive” the nurse gets for joining the union.

This is unfair to the nurses who are joining a union because they think it will financially benefit them, when it is doing the opposite. Additionally, unions decrease the amount of individuality the nurses have because they are attached to decisions the union makes. I think nurses should be incentivized in the workplace so that they don’t feel like they need to join a union in order to have a better workplace. These incentives include bonuses, higher pay for picking up hours, etc.

I thank you for hearing my concerns, in hopes that a change can be made in the policies regarding nurse unions in the workplace.

Kaitlyn Martin

La Crosse