Kalyn Jahn: Sports will benefit students

Your children and grandchildren could very much benefit from participating in a high school sport.

Having been in a high school sport, I can say that I was taught many lessons and values throughout those four years that will last me forever.

Some of the life lessons that stood out to me were communication, relationships and teamwork. These lessons are all still benefiting me today as I am in college having to use these skills daily.

A high school sport will also help motivate your child or grandchild to maintain a passing grade, because they cannot play if they are not passing.

A sport also helps these athletes with time management. Being able to manage school, homework and a sport can benefit these kids in the future.

High school sports are very beneficial to your children and grandchildren and can help them greatly in their future.

Kalyn Jahn, Holmen

