Kalynn Lenser-Sjolander: Boy Scouts assist in Onalaska

I would like it to be known that at the Onalaska cemeteries the area Boy Scouts placed over 800 flags on the deceased veterans’ graves in time for Memorial Day. And this year they helped to place the Axillary poppies on the flags also. Over the years we have worked on verifying that all the veterans buried there receive a flag, and it has been a huge undertaking.
The Boy Scouts also marched in the parade, handed out the programs and participated in the program by reading Flanders Fields and America’s Answer. I would like to see our scouts recognized for the service time to our community that they do. The Boy Scout movement is strong in our community.
Kalynn Lenser-Sjolander
La Crosse