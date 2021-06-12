 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kalynn Lenser-Sjolander: Boy Scouts assist in Onalaska

Kalynn Lenser-Sjolander: Boy Scouts assist in Onalaska

{{featured_button_text}}

I would like it to be known that at the Onalaska cemeteries the area Boy Scouts placed over 800 flags on the deceased veterans’ graves in time for Memorial Day. And this year they helped to place the Axillary poppies on the flags also. Over the years we have worked on verifying that all the veterans buried there receive a flag, and it has been a huge undertaking.

The Boy Scouts also marched in the parade, handed out the programs and participated in the program by reading Flanders Fields and America’s Answer. I would like to see our scouts recognized for the service time to our community that they do. The Boy Scout movement is strong in our community.

Kalynn Lenser-Sjolander

La Crosse 

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cheers & Jeers
Letters to the Editor

Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To La Crosse County’s Drug Treatment Court, in operation since 2002, and to the county’s OWI Treatment Court, launched in 2006. Both ar…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News