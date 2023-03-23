The Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade on June 24, 2022. For those with female-associated anatomy, this changes everything including accessibility to healthcare. Now that this law is overturned, the states determine if they will honor access to safe abortions. Many states, over 20, have banned abortion since. Although Wisconsin hasn’t overturned the bill yet, the sheer action of overturning Roe V. Wade strikes fear into the community, fear of having no choice.

Here’s what we can do. We can continue the discussion. People everywhere affected by this overturn need our help. I’m asking you to publish a piece in the La Crosse Tribune that focuses on the local effect. I think our community paper can start a conversation about how this makes those with female-associated anatomy feel, and what worries it provokes. After gathering results, we can send them forward to legislators to try and advocate. Reproductive rights are human rights, after all.

Please take this letter into consideration. It would be greatly appreciated. Do not let our people feel invisible, let them feel seen and heard; show them we are trying.

Kama Tesar

La Crosse