I judge the quality of a person for their honesty, integrity, empathy, intelligence and their ability to understand many points of view.

Angela Palmer-Fisher is a thoughtful and hard working attorney with thousands of hours in the courtroom. She knows the law and doesn't shoot from the lip. I admire her for her ability to face life's challenges with grace and strength. She's the real deal who has experienced challenges, she's intelligent, truthful, respectful and she will be a terrific circuit judge hands down. Vote April 4th for Angela Palmer-Fisher.