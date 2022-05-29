 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Karen Eckert: Ban on mink farming should gain support

Ban on mink farming should gain support

Sens. Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin were two of the 59 senators who recently voted against a ban on mink farming that had previously passed the U.S. House.

Mink are raised for their fur in cramped cages on about 60 US factory farms (down from 7200 farms in 1960). Since Americans no longer buy mink coats, the 1 to 2 million pelts produced each year are shipped to China to clothe Communist elites.

More captive mink have died from COVID-19 than people, with viral outbreaks on 450 farms in 13 countries.

Mink are also mutant factories that spawned at least five dangerous virus variants, including one in Michigan, that collectively infected thousands of people.

If we raise mink, more mutants will no doubt arise and spill over to people. This public health fact, combined with appalling mink welfare, are why 20 European nations as well as the Canadian province of British Colombia have wisely banned mink farming altogether. It’s just not worth the risk.

We have just finished the fourth wave of the COVID pandemic and may soon be entering a fifth wave. Do we really want to risk creating a mink-origin variant wave in the name of a tiny moribund US mink industry?

Karen Eckert

Holmen

