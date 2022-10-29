Karen Eckert: Board member's Oath Keeper ties raises concerns

Who are Oath Keepers? The antigovernment group was founded in 2009. They recruited members of the military, law enforcement, and other public safety positions. They are often confrontational and have participated in multiple stand offs against the government. More information at SPLC splcenter.org

Which brings me to Oath Keeper Rod Stanek on the Village of Holmen Board. As a member of the Oath Keepers, Stanek paid dues to and has been involved in an antigovernment group that should NOT be making decisions for the Village of Holmen residents.

I contacted Scott Heinig, Village Administrator, and Patrick Barlow, president, regarding my concern with Stanek on the Village Board. Neither one of them feel this is a problem and will not recommend he resign. All I was told is to vote him out in April 2024.

Why would someone who joined an antigovernment group want to be a board member for a government office? Makes me wonder. And it should make all of us wonder, too.

My point is, if the residents of Holmen knew that a person who paid dues to an antigovernment, hate group before he was voted in, would he have been voted into office to make decisions for the residents of Holmen?

Karen Eckert