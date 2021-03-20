Karen Eckert: Gray wolves need legal protection

Wisconsin’s tragic wolf hunt has made clear how desperately large carnivores like wolves need legal protection.

Gray wolves were officially delisted from the Endangered Species Act this past January, despite concerns from conservationists and the scientific community that this was a premature decision. Wolves are absent from over 70% of currently suitable habitat in the U.S., and where they do exist, their habitats are often fragmented by human development.

An already vulnerable species that has historically been persecuted, their delisting from the ESA created the prime opportunity for states to begin slashing wolf numbers based on myths and misinformation. Wisconsin in particular aims to eliminate 66% of the current estimated population, so that only about 350 wolves remain in the state.

February’s wolf hunt showed just how easily such a drastic reduction can be achieved. Although no more than 119 wolves were meant to be killed, the actual number of individuals hunted was 216, some of whom may have been pregnant. The last time wolves lost federal protection, Wisconsin trophy hunters killed 528 of them over the course of three seasons, showing just how eager the state is to eradicate these vulnerable animals.