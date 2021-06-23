Karen Eckert: Prehen must step down from Natural Resources Board

Fred Prehn is an outspoken critic of wolves in Wisconsin, calling for 600 of the state's 900 or so wolves. He is also chair of the Natural Resources Board and plays a central role in setting wolf policy in this state.

This is the same board that allowed a hunt of wolves, using packs of dogs, just after they were removed from the list of "endangered" species, with 200 wolves slaughtered in a two-day killing spree.

His term expired on May 1 but he refuses to vacate his seat. Gov. Tony Evers has appointed a successor.

All Wisconsin citizens should be outraged at Prehn's refusal to vacate his seat.

Prehn does not represent the values of the majority of Wisconsinites who do not want to see wolves hounded to exhaustion and gunned down for the sake of trophies and bragging rights.

Wisconsin is the ONLY state in this country that allows hunters to use unleashed packs of their own dogs to hunt wolves and receive payment if their dog is injured or killed. Wisconsin has paid well over $500,000 to these so-called hunters having their own dogs do the hunting for them. This needs to end as well.