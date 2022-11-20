Karen Guggenbueh: Evicting seniors for homeless is not the answer

I am writing to voice my outrage and disgust about the way the city of La Crosse is treating the Harry J Olson Senior Center. I have heard that the mayor wants to EVICT the seniors from Harry J Olson and set that building up as a homeless shelter.

Has anyone wondered where the seniors will go? Has anyone wondered what will happen to that wonderful old building? Has anyone wondered what will happen to that neighborhood? Has anyone wondered what will happen to the greater North Side?

The homeless problem is a tough one. I do not have a solution. But to evict a group of senior citizens from a building that they have cared for and respected since 1976 is not the answer.

The city may "own" the building, but everything in it, down to the lightbulbs, belongs to Harry J Olson Seniors. Has anyone wondered how much this would cost? We as taxpayers can not afford it. Thank you.

Karen Guggenbueh

La Crosse