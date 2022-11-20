 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Karen Guggenbueh: Evicting seniors for homeless is not the answer

I am writing to voice my outrage and disgust about the way the city of La Crosse is treating the Harry J Olson Senior Center. I have heard that the mayor wants to EVICT the seniors from Harry J Olson and set that building up as a homeless shelter.

Has anyone wondered where the seniors will go? Has anyone wondered what will happen to that wonderful old building? Has anyone wondered what will happen to that neighborhood? Has anyone wondered what will happen to the greater North Side?

The homeless problem is a tough one. I do not have a solution. But to evict a group of senior citizens from a building that they have cared for and respected since 1976 is not the answer.

The city may "own" the building, but everything in it, down to the lightbulbs, belongs to Harry J Olson Seniors. Has anyone wondered how much this would cost? We as taxpayers can not afford it. Thank you.

People are also reading…

Karen Guggenbueh

La Crosse 

2
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

111622-lt-opn-lttrs-_merged

La Crosse-based Dairyland Power Cooperative, in partnership with Minnesota Power, is proposing to build a new $700 million fracked natural gas…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News