There are many stories of gracious neighbors and friends helping one another in the wake of the July 28 storm.

As we assessed the storm’s damage at Salem Terrace and Mill St. Manor (Bethany St. Joseph’s Assisted and Independent Living Communities) we were delighted to meet the West Salem football team.

They arrived, without fanfare, in trucks with trailers and graciously offered to remove trees and brush that scattered our property. Their consideration for the well-being of our senior citizens was impressive.

The gift of their time, energy and enthusiasm are greatly appreciated. Go Panthers.

Karen Sepich

West Salem