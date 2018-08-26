I found the headlines in Thursday’s Tribune very disturbing.
One said: Murder suspect in court.
The other said: Mexican charged with Iowa slaying.
Why the need to call attention to one man’s nationality and not the other.
Why doesn’t the first headline say, “White suspect in court?”
Is one of the women killed more important than the other? Is the one killed involving the white suspect any less dead?
It’s bad enough that the fake president is trying to politicize the fact that the suspect in the Iowa slaying is a Mexican immigrant. Why not just paint a target on every Mexican man’s head?
Kari Martinez, Sparta