Karissa Adams:Consider being a mentor for children

I have spent a week every summer for the last three summers as a counselor for Camp Send a Kid, which gives outdoor camp experiences to kids in need throughout the Coulee Region. From this experience I have learned that these children benefit greatly from having a mentor, if only for a week.

According to the Afterschool Alliance, at least 25% of American children and teens are alone after school and in the summer. In this time, juvenile crime rates triple, and these young people may begin to use drugs or alcohol. These children need positive interactions with caring role models. We can be these people by becoming mentors. There are many ways that someone can be a mentor. Parents, teachers, and coaches are common people we may see as mentors.

If you are not already a mentor, I urge you to give your time to these kids and volunteer for any program. Places like the Boys and Girls Club are great organizations to do this, please go to their website to find a club near you. There is also a website, mentoring.org, where you can input your interests and be matched with, and able to contact, a program that fits you.

Please consider being a mentor for the sake of the children in the La Crosse area. No matter who you are, or how much time you have to give, any little bit matters to these kids.

Karissa Adams

La Crosse

