Karl Green: We have both towns, townships

Several letters were submitted to the editor in regards to Wisconsin towns and townships.

For the record, I thought this letter may help refine the ambiguity between the two terms. Per Wisconsin State Statute, a town is a body corporate and politic, with those powers granted by law. As such, a town may:

Sue and be sued.

Acquire and hold real and personal property for public use and convey and dispose of the property.

Enter into contracts necessary for the exercise of its corporate powers.

However, in Wisconsin townships also exist, but only as the geographical area, that traditionally was a six mile by six mile square. These areas can be increased or decreased based on decisions by the town government and its electorate.

For example, in La Crosse County the townships of Farmington, Hamilton and Burns are larger than six miles by six miles. While the townships of Holland, Campbell, Onalaska, Medary, Greensfield, Barre and Shelby are smaller than six miles by six miles, the townships of Bangor and Washington are six miles by six miles.

Put in simpler terms, Wisconsin has both towns and townships. The towns are the governing entity and the township is the geographic area for which towns govern.

Karl Green, La Crosse

