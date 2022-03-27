Karl Halverson: Ralph Geary a great asset to county government

I have known Ralph for many years and have served with him in my former capacities as La Crosse County sheriff and as a La Crosse County Board supervisor.

Of the many board members that I have known over many years, Ralph is one of the very best. Ralph is smart, always well prepared, always respectful of the opinions of others and is an expert on La Crosse County financial issues. Ralph has served honorably and professionally for many years and he has proven to be a great asset to La Crosse County government.