Karri Kline: Supporting Pfaff for Congress

This coming November we face the election of our lifetime.
As a Navy veteran and one of the first women to graduate from the United States Naval Academy in 1980, who has proudly served my country, it pains me to think that somebody who was on the grounds of the Capitol on Jan. 6 could get elected to Congress. I’m voting for Brad Pfaff on Aug. 9 because I know he can beat him.
Brad knows rural Wisconsin. He served as Gov. Tony Evers’ Secretary of Agriculture, in the Obama administration at USDA, is our state senator and is endorsed by Rep. Ron Kind and the Wisconsin Education Association Council. We need somebody with the temperament, judgment, and character to serve in Congress. And that’s Brad Pfaff. I hope you’ll join me in supporting him.
Karri Kline
La Crosse