Kat Craugh: Special pool hours available for seniors

Many senior citizens have a need for gentle, low-impact exercise due to various physical limitations, arthritis, or chronic pain.

Water exercise can be an ideal solution for seniors in our community. Pool-based exercise can help them gain flexibility, strength, and aerobic benefits without joint damage. Low-impact water exercise helps reduce stress, as well.

To meet this need, the La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department is offering a Senior Open Swim hour at the Erickson Pool, 2412 Losey Boulevard South, during this summer’s pool season, June 4 - August 21, Monday through Thursday from 6-7pm.

Seniors age 50+ can use the pool during those hours, on their own and at their own pace, for swimming laps, stretching and aquatic exercise. No instructor is provided, but a lifeguard will be present. Registration is not required, but pool punch passes, memberships, or daily admission fees are necessary for access to Erickson Pool.

Passes and memberships are only available for purchase at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center, 1433 Rose St. or La Crosse City Hall, 400 La Crosse St.; they are not for sale at the pool. Seniors may call 608-789-8640 or 608-789-7533 for more information.

Kat Craugh

La Crosse

