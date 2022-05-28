 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kat Craugh: Special pool hours available for seniors

Many senior citizens have a need for gentle, low-impact exercise due to various physical limitations, arthritis, or chronic pain.

Water exercise can be an ideal solution for seniors in our community. Pool-based exercise can help them gain flexibility, strength, and aerobic benefits without joint damage. Low-impact water exercise helps reduce stress, as well.

To meet this need, the La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department is offering a Senior Open Swim hour at the Erickson Pool, 2412 Losey Boulevard South, during this summer’s pool season, June 4 - August 21,  Monday through Thursday from 6-7pm.

Seniors age 50+ can use the pool during those hours, on their own and at their own pace, for swimming laps, stretching and aquatic exercise. No instructor is provided, but a lifeguard will be present. Registration is not required, but pool punch passes, memberships, or daily admission fees are necessary for access to Erickson Pool.

Passes and memberships are only available for purchase at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center, 1433 Rose St. or La Crosse City Hall, 400 La Crosse St.; they are not for sale at the pool. Seniors may call 608-789-8640 or 608-789-7533 for more information.

People are also reading…

Kat Craugh

La Crosse 

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Innovative landfill better than golf course -- Kathleen Fitzgibbon

Innovative landfill better than golf course -- Kathleen Fitzgibbon

Dane County is planning to convert part of the Yahara Hills Golf Course in Madison into a waste sustainability campus that focuses on reducing and diverting waste. This is a fantastic opportunity and a better use of the space than another unprofitable, unsustainable golf course for the wealthy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News