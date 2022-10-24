Kate Bonny: Barnes and Democrats support and fund police

Ron Johnson lies about Mandela Barnes' support of police. Barnes has always been supportive of the police; however, he believes that funding should be used to reinforce our law enforcement team and provide mental health professionals who are better prepared to defuse conflict before tensions accelerate into crises.

We ask our police to deal with situations that they are not trained for — and, invariably, bad outcomes happen. Republicans talk a good game but when it comes to votes for more funding for police with better mental health conclusions and other measures for conflict resolutions, they vote against common sense law and order legislation.

Johnson can't have it both ways; don't talk about supporting the police when you vote against good sense funding programs for our police officers.

Vote for Mandela Barnes and Democratic candidates who fund police with sound fiscal policies for the safety of the officers as well as teams of trained mental health professionals and social workers.

I am a white, retired, raised Christian, wife, mother, and grandmother. I support the Democrats and Mandela Barnes because their policies align with the morals and ethics I was taught by my parents.

Kate Bonny

Viroqua