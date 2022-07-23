 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kate Johen: Roundabout driving basics

There seems to be some confusion regarding how to drive in a roundabout. This morning I witnessed a bicyclist who was riding his three-wheeler bike in the center of the lane (like a car) go the wrong way in the roundabout near Goodwill. He almost got hit. Also I have almost been hit numerous times at that same roundabout while driving my car. We do not go left into a roundabout. We must go to the right. Once in the roundabout, we do not stop. All vehicles trying to enter the roundabout must yield the right of way to the vehicles already in the roundabout. That’s why there are YIELD signs at each entry point. For a two-lane roundabout, we may not change lanes or pass. That means you must be in the proper lane before entering the roundabout. If you are unsure about how to navigate a roundabout, please go to youtube and watch a video.

Kate Johen

Winona

