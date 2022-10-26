Katherine Kennedy: Doyle works in bipartisan way

When I decide who I’m voting for, I look for people who understand how important it is to work together. When it comes to the State Assembly, that makes my choice easy: I vote for Steve Doyle. Steve has always prioritized working for his district and works with people on both sides of the aisle to get things done.
Politics these days is so nasty, and it’s nice to be able to vote for someone like Steve who has never given in to the partisan games and negativity that so many others have.
Katherine Kennedy
La Crosse