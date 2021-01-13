Kathleen Carlyle: Hold president accountable

Our president has invited seditious acts and incited deadly riots. We have watched in horror the video of a deadly mob’s assault on congressional chambers which resulted in fatal gunfire by Capitol police. We have read that Trumpists’ bombs at DNC and RNC offices contained timing devices.

For the good of this country a clear message must be sent to the world that we will hold our president responsible and call him to account for his deadly, seditious acts.

For the safety of our country and the world, President Trump must be promptly removed from office. Sen. Baldwin, Sen. Johnson and Rep. Kind must push for his immediate resignation. If he does not immediately resign, Kind should move quickly to impeach,a and Johnson and Baldwin should vote promptly to convict.

Without prompt action, the deadly and seditious deeds of last week will all the more permanently stain all of our elected officials' records. They must — at last — hold our president to account, and tell their constituents.

Kathleen Carlyle

Ettrick

