Kathleen Ehrsam-Christianson: Please fix Willow Marsh Trail

One of the La Crosse Marsh Trails repeatedly floods during the spring, summer, and fall months, rendering it extremely difficult (if not impossible) to use and enjoy.
PLEASE fix (perhaps, elevate) the Willow Marsh Trail, running from Myrick Park to Riverside Park, so that it will be accessible (free of mud and water) for walkers, runners, bikers, strollers, skateboarders, rollerbladers, and those utilizing walkers/wheelchairs.
All of us that love spending time on the Willow Marsh Trail will be very grateful.
Kathleen Ehrsam-Christianson
La Crosse