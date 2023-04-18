In my training the use of those words in stories and headlines, as a student, would bring down the grade; as a reporter and headline writer it would bring the ire of the editor and would call for a rewrite. Although I do not need or have access to the online version of the Associated Press Stylebook, I do have a 2007 edition that spells out the use of "cop" clearly on page 60. "Cop — Be careful in the use of this colloquial term for police officer. It may be used in lighter stories and in casual, informal descriptions, but often is a derogatory term out of place in serious police stories."