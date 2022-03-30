Kathleen Nicklaus: When did school board become a business?

When did an individual running for a seat on a school board evolve into voting for a “ticket” of individuals? Why is it bad for a school board to present a united front at a meeting? When did a community school board financed by the public’s taxes; directed by election referendums, state guidelines and consisting of members elected by the public, become a business?

Voters within the Holmen School District might consider their thoughts on these questions as they go to the polls. During the recent school board forum, two candidates, Chad Updike and Josh Neumann, spoke consistently of “we” and “us” when answering questions, as if they were a “ticket.” Both said they were not happy with the board because it was not diverse in its responses. “Diversity” for these candidates sounded more like they wanted to cause division for divisions’ sake.

As business people, Neumann reported at the forum that he and Updike were planning to form a non-profit group to help in their goal of “more than fairly” compensate the Holmen teachers to eventual six-figure salaries. The monies for this non-profit group, Neumann said, will come from donations of area businesses and family members. With this plan, both Neumann and Updike showed their lack of knowledge on how school boards operate.

A knowledgeable candidate participating in the forum, Barbara Wuensch, a Holmen grad, put it this way: “Our Public School District is not a business.”

Think about these questions, Holmen, when you go to the polls.

Kathleen Nicklaus

Holmen

