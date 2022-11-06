Kathryn Brisson: Turn off the campaign noise and consider this

How do you know which candidate/candidates deserve your vote? If you are tired of, disgusted by, or confused by the unending campaign rhetoric (often fabricated or at the very least misleading) that has been "messin' with us" for the last months, turn off the noise and read the following and think for yourself.

A regular feature of the Parade magazine distributed in the Sunday edition of Tribune is "Ask Marilyn," in which Marilyn vos Savant answers readers' questions of many subjects. Recently, she was asked, "Do you think politicians should perform based on their own convictions or on the convictions of their constituents?"

Her answer was: "Personally, I believe we should elect politicians with much more wisdom and far fewer convictions, which are really unalterable opinions that are often applied without regard to the real-life consequences. Candidates should display their respect for humankind, their common sense and their perspicacity while campaigning so that, when elected, their constituents can trust them to behave with insight, knowing their representatives will do the right thing, even if it isn't always obvious to those of us outside their circle."

Kathryn Brisson

West Salem