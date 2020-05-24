Kathryn G. Schroeder: Stand up to media bias

May 7 was the National Day of Prayer. There was a beautiful prayer service held in the White House Rose Garden.
There were faith leaders of every creed that took part in the service along with a gospel choir.
The only station that broadcast the service was FOX. The ABC Nightly News did not even mention it.
When are we as a nation going to stand up to this bias in our news media?
Kathryn G. Schroeder, La Crosse
