I am writing to draw attention to our celebration of 100 years for the Upper Mississippi Refuge from 1924 to 2024. The refuge has been a haven for wildlife, fish and people. The refuge stretches 261 river miles from Wabasha, Minnesota to Rock Island, Illinois, protecting over 240,000 acres of Mississippi River floodplain. The refuge hosts over 3.7 million annual visits for hunting, fishing, wildlife observation and other recreation.

The Friends of the Refuge-Mississippi Pools 7 & 8 (Lake Onalaska and La Crosse Pool) are planning a fun triathlon with paddling/biking/running, plein air artists event with River City Gallery in LaCrosse, performance by Steve Marking (as Will Dilg, videographer, and baritone singer) at Pump House, Mississippi River art at Pump House, boat rides and more.

Friends of the Refuge Headwaters announce their Refuge Centennial Photo contest for non-professionals.

We are hopeful that everyone who loves the refuge will honor the 100th anniversary at their usual events such as Earth Day, Aldo Leopold Day and environmental studies at all the educational levels. We want to hear from you. For more information on events or hosting your own celebration, use this email: contactinfo@uppermiss100.com or visit our website at www.uppermiss100.com.

Kathryn Lammers

La Crosse