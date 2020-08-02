Kathryn Schroeder: Give COVID treatment a fair shot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I wish ABC could tell the whole story on the nightly news.

The other night it had the story of Hydroxychloroquine and how they have proved it doesn't work for treating COVID-19.

Why didn't they share the studies from Yale and the Henry Ford Health System that the president cited? In their studies it has been successful early on in the disease.

The news always compares the United States to other countries having lower infections and death rates. Please check out India. On May 22, an Indian health ministry task force advised front-line workers, including police and others, to take Hydroxychloroquine to prevent infection.

We need to follow the money. Remdesivir costs $3,120 for a typical patient while Hydroxychloroquine costs a little more than $12 for 14 days of treatment.

Also, the hearing this week with Attorney General William Barr was a disgrace.

The Democrats asked questions of Barr and then they did not let him answer the questions. It was hard to believe this was happening with our elected officials.

Kathryn Schroeder, La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0