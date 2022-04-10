 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kathryn Schroeder: Ivermectin protocol worked

This letter is in reference to the article that Ivermectin was ineffective at stopping COVID hospitalizations.

First of all I wish they would study the 16,000 plus doctors that have prescribed this along with Z-pak, vitamin D3, vitamin C, zinc and sometimes a steroid which have saved many people.

Secondly, if the government or big business would not have prevented doctors from obtaining this medication from pharmacies, people would not have resorted to taking the animal Ivermectin.

I am a testament to the fact that the Ivermectin protocol worked and I am so thankful to the doctor that helped me.

Kathryn Schroeder

La Crosse 

