Kathryn Schroeder: Questioning drop box conclusion

I am responding to the front page article in the Wednesday Tribune regarding that there was no major drop box problem in the 2020 election.
The article states that the "2000" Mule movie used a flawed analysis of cell phone location data. So, the cell phone data in this movie was flawed but the Jan. 6 cell phone data was not. Wake up America!
Please sign up at selectioncode.com and on Aug. 20 you will get a free download of a movie produced by Lara Logan. The truth will come out.
Kathryn Schroeder
La Crosse