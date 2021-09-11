Kathryn Schroeder: Watched horrific attacks at home

On 9/10 I was eating lunch in our office breakroom. I was reading an article about Ted Turner, how he was receiving government subsidies on his farm land. I thought to myself, "what the heck, one of the richest men in our country getting government handouts."

The next day as I was getting ready for work, we received a call from my husband's paralegal informing us that an airplane had just hit one of the Twin Towers in New York City. We quickly turned on the TV and like all Americans witnessed these horrific attacks.

As I was driving to work recalling what had just happened, I called my husband and told him I was going to give notice that I would be leaving my job. I told him I had to do more advocacy work.

During law school days my husband was an Administrative Assistant for Congressman Vernon Thomson, so I know that most constituents get form letters when they reach out to members of Congress. So when I made or make calls to them, I tell them to skip sending me a letter.

We did receive a blessing on 9/11/06 because our grandson was born.

Kathryn Schroeder

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0