Kathryn Skemp: Vote yes on school referendum and open new chapter

As an alumna of Logan High School and public school parent, I am moved by the surging support for the Pride of the North Side. I am concerned, however, that those hoping to “Save Logan” on the upcoming referendum don’t realize what voting no will actually yield.

The demographic shift in La Crosse is stark: attendance at Logan now hovers around 700, roughly half compared to my time there. This number includes families who commute to the North Side.

The strength of both high schools is their faculty and staff. Their talents and devotion, though, are currently overstretched. By operating two high schools we are splitting resources while incurring duplicative costs and ballooning deficits. Consolidation is the only viable way forward. So, what does this mean for Logan?

Logan’s functional capacity, per the district, is 1,070. Fellow Rangers: Central can absorb Logan, but not the other way around. Without a new school, within 10 years Logan students will almost certainly attend Central. This is not a threat, but a reality voters must consider.

But there is another, brighter possibility to imagine: a new, state-of-the-art facility for all city kids. There will be logistical challenges with a new school, but we have the tools to meet them while expanding educational opportunities, resolving our budget crisis and beginning new chapters for Logan and Central as excellent middle schools.

This is a once-in-a-generation chance to give our kids the gift of a lifetime--don’t let it pass us by, vote yes.

Kathryn Skemp

La Crosse