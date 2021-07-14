Kathy Allen: Congress must address looming climate crisis

In late June, President Biden and senators from both parties announced an agreement on a bipartisan infrastructure bill.
While the proposed bill includes many items that will help our environment, such as cleaning up toxic waste, making coastal infrastructure climate-resilient, and installing a network of electric vehicle charging stations, it does little to address the looming climate crisis.
The IPCC and climate scientists around the world agree that humanity has less than 10 years to take steps that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions if we want to avert catastrophic climate change. Now is the time to take action, and it could still be done through a companion budget reconciliation bill in the Senate. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make bold investments in our communities, clean air, and clean energy.
Key proposals that should be incorporated into the reconciliation bill include a 10-year, $300 billion package of clean energy tax credits to support the expansion of renewable energy sources and battery storage, and a federal clean energy standard mandating the decarbonization of the electricity sector by 2035. It should also fund the retrofitting and electrification of public buildings, invest in electrifying public transportation, accelerate the deployment of U.S.-made electric vehicles, end fossil fuel subsidies, and establish a civilian climate corps.
These actions would both help us tackle the climate crisis and create millions of family-supporting jobs. Please ask our senators and Rep. Ron Kind to support a bold budget reconciliation bill that will benefit our environment and our economy.
Kathy Allen
La Crosse