Kathy Allen: Congress must address looming climate crisis

In late June, President Biden and senators from both parties announced an agreement on a bipartisan infrastructure bill.

While the proposed bill includes many items that will help our environment, such as cleaning up toxic waste, making coastal infrastructure climate-resilient, and installing a network of electric vehicle charging stations, it does little to address the looming climate crisis.

The IPCC and climate scientists around the world agree that humanity has less than 10 years to take steps that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions if we want to avert catastrophic climate change. Now is the time to take action, and it could still be done through a companion budget reconciliation bill in the Senate. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make bold investments in our communities, clean air, and clean energy.