Kathy Allen: DNR must rely on science

When Gov. Tony Evers was elected and his administration came into office, there was discussion of "bringing science back" to the DNR. As a conservation biologist, I was ecstatic to hear this. However, it seems this renewed focus on science is not reaching throughout the DNR.

For example, the DNR has tentatively approved a permit for the Roth Feeder Pig II CAFO (concentrated animal feeding operation) in Crawford County. When combined with an existing hog CAFO just down the road, the Roth operation would be the largest hog CAFO in the state. This area of western Wisconsin has karst geology and extreme slopes that make it susceptible to ground and surface water contamination. The Southwest Wisconsin groundwater and geology study (SWIGG) has found contaminated private wells in Crawford and surrounding counties, but analysis of this study is not yet complete.

Over 200 concerned Crawford County residents have asked the DNR to complete an environmental impact statement (EIS) for the CAFO before approving any permits. Given the unique characteristics of the situation, as outlined above, I believe that an EIS is appropriate. The DNR should use science to determine whether a CAFO of this size is safe for the area's water resources. If the science can't show with confidence that it is safe, the CAFO should NOT be approved as proposed.