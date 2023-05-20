Did you know that the Inflation Reduction Act included a $9.7 billion competitive program called Empowering Rural America designed to bring good-paying jobs, investment, and clean energy to rural communities?

This program will make clean, renewable energy like solar and battery storage much more accessible and affordable for rural electric cooperatives by offering substantial grants and low-cost loans. Cooperatives that apply and take advantage of these historic incentives could position rural communities for a healthy and affordable energy future by phasing out costly and polluting fossil fuel energy sources like coal and gas.

Southwest Wisconsin has already seen the impacts of climate change driven by burning fossil fuels, with increasing heavy rains and flash flooding. If our utilities continue to invest in fossil fuel burning plants, like Dairyland Power Cooperative's proposed new gas plant, the Nemadji Trail Energy Center, the future risk of more extreme weather will only increase.

Instead, Dairyland Power should apply for the ERA program and invest in clean energy. Dairyland, which is headquartered in La Crosse, provides electricity for all the rural electric co-ops in western Wisconsin. If you are a member of a local electric cooperative, you are likely a customer of Dairyland Power.

If you are a member or customer of an electric co-op and would like them to invest in clean, renewable energy, let them know. Reach out to your co-op board members and ask them to encourage Dairyland Power to apply for ERA program funding.

Kathy Allen

La Crosse